Atrocity Against Dalits: MP Man Thrashes Children With Sticks After They Drink Water From Well, Jitu Patwari Shares Visuals (WATCH)

Atrocity Against Dalits: MP Man Ties Thrashes With Sticks After They Drink Water From Well

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A brutal incident of atrocities against ‘Dalits’ has come to the fore in which a man thrashed 3 children of the community with a stick just because they drank water from a well said to belong to ‘upper community’. Visuals of the incident were shared by State Congress President Jeetu Patwari on X on Monday morning.

As per Patwari, the matter pertains to Jabalpur which occurred 4 days ago. Since then, the video has been doing the rounds on social media. Congress’s Jitu Patwari took to social media to highlight the issue and question the government about the same.

Patwari demands immediate actions

Captioning the video, Patwari said, “This heart-wrenching scene can unsettle even the most stone-hearted! These children, crying/screaming, had merely drunk water from a well! And, this Taliban-like punishment was given because they are innocent Dalits!”

Also, the PCC Chief tagged PM Narendra Modi, MP CM Mohan Yadav and @BJP4India to draw their attention towards the matter.

He also wrote, “@narendramodi Sir, carefully observe how @BJP4India's spread of naked hatred now wants to tarde even the breaths of innocent lives! It must also be considered why those who manipulate the law, like @DrMohanYadav51, are becoming more visible in the government?”