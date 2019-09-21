Assembly Election Dates 2019 LIVE Update: By-elections to 64 constituencies to be held on October 21

By-elections to 64 constituencies to be held on October 21
CEC: By-elections to 64 constituencies across Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, to be held on Oct 21 ;counting on Oct 24
EC announces dates of elections in Maharashtra and Haryana
Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora announced that Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on 21st October, counting on 24th October.
Source: ANI
EC tells the number of voters in Maharashtra and Haryana
Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora says Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters.
Source: ANI
Election Commision briefs media on Maharashtra & Haryana state Assembly elections
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)