Assam NRC final list 2019 LIVE Updates: List to be published at 10 am

By FPJ Web Desk

The final list of the National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Assam is scheduled to be published at 10 am on Saturday. The fate of lakhs of people will be decided as the list will segregate Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971.

Those excluded from the list will get an opportunity to file an appeal within 120 days: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Those who will be excluded from the list will get an opportunity to file an appeal within 120 days in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT), as per the direction given by the Union Home Ministry, said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Source: ANI

Security tightened, Assam on high alert ahead of release of final NRC list

"We have taken care of all the security arrangements. We hope that the citizens of Assam will support the legal process and I believe this entire process will be completed peacefully," DGP of Assam, Kuladhar Saikia had said.

Source: ANI

