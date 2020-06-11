Assam gas leak: Two missing bodies found and four sustained minor injury

The gas well operated by state-run Oil India Limited (OIL) at Baghjan, Tinsukia District, Assam, caught fire on June 9. In this incident, two lives were lost and four have sustained minor injury. This fire erupted 13 days after the gas blowout started.

The bodies of two Oil India employees from fire service — Durlov Gogoi. Assistant Operator and Tikheswar Gohain, Assistant Operator — were missing for a day but now they have been recovered, the company added.

The company has informed that it will offer compensation to the family members of employees who lost their lives.

Four people (two from OIL India, one from ONGC and one from Contractor) sustained minor injury and have been given immediate medical help, the company informed.

It is found that the company has also issued a show cause notice to John Energy Private Limited, the outsourced private operator of the gas well. This is in addition to two staff of OIL being suspended for alleged negligence of duty in the gas well blowout at Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Currently, fire tender are spraying water to contain fire from spreading in the surrounding areas. “Arrangement for additional water for fire control is in progress”.

Experts' team from Alert, Singapore visited the well site as well along with OIL and ONGC teams to assess the current situation and are currently preparing the roadmap for the next course of action.

After the incident, affected people in the surrounding areas are accommodated at 12 relief camps at a safer distance with the help of District Administration and arrangement for food and other basic needs have been made.