Arun Jaitley funeral LIVE Updates: Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley to be cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah at Nigambodh Ghat
Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Nigambodh Ghat.
(Source: ANI)
Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley to be cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat
Delhi: Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley to be cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat.
(Source: ANI)
Jaitley's body being taken to Nigambodh Ghat
The mortal remains of former Union minister Arun Jaitley was taken to the Nigambodh Ghat from the BJP headquarters here on Sunday afternoon in a flower-decked gun carriage, amidst chants of 'Jaitley ji amar rahein' (long live Jaitley).
(Source: PTI)
J&K Governor pays last respects to Arun Jaitley
Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik paid last respects to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters, today.
(Source: ANI)
Himachal Pradesh government announces 2-day state mourning over demise of Arun Jaitley
Himachal Pradesh government has announced 2-day state mourning over the demise of former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley.
(Source: ANI)
Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Raghubar Das pay last respects to Arun Jaitley
Delhi: Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Piyush Goyal and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pay last respects to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters.
(Source: ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Arun Jaitley
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, at party headquarters.
(Source: ANI)
Amit Shah, JP Nadda pay respects to Arun Jaitley
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Working President of Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, pay respects to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, at party headquarters.
(Source: ANI)
Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley brought to BJP headquarters
Delhi: Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley brought to party headquarters.
(Source: ANI)
Mortal remains Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters
Delhi: Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters.
(Source: ANI)
Arun Jaitley was a man that many people in Britain treasured: British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith
British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith on Arun Jaitley: He was a man that many people in Britain treasured, knew well, worked with, valued him for his wisdom, gentleness and humour. He will be much missed.
