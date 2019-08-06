Article 370: Farooq Abdullah says, ‘I am not allowed to go out and come out of the house’

Srinagar: A day after Article 370 was scrapped by the Central government, former Chief Minister and President of National Conference Farooq Abdullah made an appearance before the media in Srinagar.

He accused Home Minister Amit Shah of lying and said he has been placed under house arrest. Speaking to news channels, he said: "I am not allowed to go out and come out of the house."

Reacting to the government's decision to scrap Article 370, he said that this is unconstitutional. "It is the dictatorship by Modi government. We have never been the ones who want to separate nor do we want to separate from this nation. But, don't take away our honour and dignity, we are not slaves," he said.

"Dictatorial authority has been evoked and not a democratic one. I don't know how many have been arrested. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out, we are under house arrest," he said.