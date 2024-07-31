ARC's Jai Singh Sabharwal Shines Bright At International Showjumping Competition Held In Belgium

Indian equestrian riders shine at the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) CSI2*-1*-YH Show Jumping competition held at Azelhof in Lier, Belgium.

In a remarkable achievement, 14-year old Jai Singh Sabharwal of the Amateur Riders’ Club clinched silver in the CSI1* category and Maryk Sahney (30 yrs) won silver in the CSI2* category.

FEI CSI2*-1*-YH and 1* competitions refer to international show jumping events sanctioned by the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI), the governing body for equestrian sports worldwide. CSI Stands for "Concours de Saut International," which translates to International Show Jumping Competition.

Jai Singh Sabharwal secured 2nd and 12th place in the CSI 1* 1.20m category while competing with 62 other riders from 40 countries.

The week before, Maryk Sahney at CSI BONHEIDEN 2*/1* competing against the best riders in the world secured 2nd in CSI 2* 1.40m amongst 108 riders from all over the world.

Talking about the level of competition in Europe, Maryk Sahney, stated “Europe is the heart of showjumping - competing against the best horses, riders and at the best competitions forces you to raise your standard in order to win.”

Jai Singh Sabharwal, reflecting on his success in the competition, said,"Competing in Europe is a dream shared by every show jumper. I feel incredibly fortunate to have been given the opportunity to do so. Regardless of how hard you work, you can be certain that others are working even harder and likely possess more talent. Success in this field demands constant self-improvement and to push yourself to be better."

Milan Luthria, President, ARC, said, “Our member Jai Singh Sabharwal has excelled in placing 2nd in an extremely competitive line up in Europe, being one of the youngest in the competition. We at the Amateur Riders’ Club are very proud of his achievement. He has been riding regularly at the international arena at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, and his hard work here has borne fruit in India as well as overseas”

Equestrian sport in India is on the rise evidenced by Anush Agarwalla’s qualification for the Paris Olympics where he will become the first rider to represent India at the Olympics in the individual Dressage competition.