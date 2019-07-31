Latest News! S V Ranganath appointed as interim chairman of Coffee Day Enterprises

S V Ranganath appointed as interim chairman of Coffee Day Enterprises
S V Ranganath appointed as the interim chairman of the Coffee Day Enterprises; next meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on August 8.
(Source: ANI)
20 feared trapped, 10 evacuated after Bank of Maharashtra bldg roof collapse in Solapur
Maharashtra: The roof of the building that houses Bank of Maharashtra's branch in Solapur has collapsed. Over 20 people are feared trapped & 10 people have been evacuated.
(Source ANI)
Unnao rape survivor's accident: CBI reaches at site of accident in Raebareli for further investigation
Unnao rape survivor's accident case: A three-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reaches the site of accident in Raebareli for further investigation.
(Source ANI)
Seven dead after car hit tree on Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Maharashtra
Maharashtra: Seven dead in an accident on Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Kashil village, after driver lost control of his car and hit a tree.
(Source ANI)
Karnataka: Former Chief Minister of Karnataka SM Krishna leaves from his residence in Bengaluru for Belur Taluk where last rites ceremony of his son-in-law VG Siddhartha, founder of Café Coffee Day will take place. VG Siddhartha's body was found in Mangaluru, early morning today.
(Source ANI)
Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has been elected as Karnataka Assembly Speaker
Karnataka: Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has been elected as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker.
(Source ANI)
CCD founder's VG Siddhartha cremation will take place at his father's estate in Belur Taluk: Rajegowda
Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda on VG Siddhartha: The family members have all decided that cremation will take place at his father's estate in Belur Taluk.
(Source: ANI)
CJI seeks reply from SC registry as to why there is delay in placing July 12 letter written by the Unnao rape victim's family before him
Chief Justice of India (CJI) had sought a report from the Supreme Court registry asking it to file a reply within a week, as to why there is a delay in placing the July 12 letter written by the Unnao rape victim's family before him.
(Source: ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir: Four civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir: Four civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector.
(Source: ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)