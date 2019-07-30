Latest News! Search for CCD owner in Mangaluru: ICGS Rajdoot to patrol Mangalore Port, 3 diving teams in operation

Search for CCD owner in Mangaluru: ICGS Rajdoot to patrol Mangalore Port, 3 diving teams in operation
Search for missing founder & owner Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha in Mangaluru: Indian Coast Guard's ICGS Rajdoot to patrol off old Mangalore Port & maintain lookout close to harbour mouth. ACV (H-198) undertaking search in Netravati River & providing support to 3 diving teams.
(Source ANI)
- Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tables Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha.
- Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on introducing Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha: This is a matter of gender justice, dignity and equality.
(Source ANI)
8 teams are conducting search and rescue operation: Dist Commissioner on VG Siddhartha missing case
Dist Commissioner, Dakshin Kannada, Sasikanth Senthil on VG Siddhartha missing case: We are conducting search & rescue operation. 8 teams conducting search along with Coast Guard and NDRF. We have also asked for support from Navy, Karwar.
(Sourec: ANI)
Maharashtra: Godavari river in Nashik flows above danger mark
Maharashtra: Godavari river in Nashik flows above danger mark, following heavy rainfall in the region.
(Sourec: ANI)
We demand that Home Minister comes to the House and gives a statement: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: We demand that Home Minister comes to the House and gives a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident (accident of Unnao rape case victim in Raebareli) happened with the victim.
(Sourec: ANI)
It should not be politicised, CBI inquiry is already underway: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Unnao rape survivor accident
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha on accident of Unnao rape victim: It should not be politicised, CBI inquiry is already underway, FIR has been registered. Government is investigating with impartiality.
(Sourec: ANI)
