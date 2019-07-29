Today's Latest News! Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote through voice vote

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote through voice vote
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote through voice vote.
(Source: ANI)
I appeal to opposition that we must work together: Karnataka CM
K'taka CM: There is drought. I want to address farmers' issues. I've decided to give 2 installments of Rs 2000 to beneficiaries under PM Kisan scheme from state's side. I appeal to opposition that we must work together. I appeal to House to unanimously express confidence in me.
(Source: ANI)
We discussed HD Kumaraswamy's confidence motion over 4 days: Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah, Congress: We discussed HD Kumaraswamy's confidence motion over 4 days. I too participated in that&I don't wish to speak about it. I could've spoken about circumstances under which Yediyurappa became CM.I wish him well&welcome his assurance that he'll work for people.
(Source: ANI)
When Siddaramaiah & HD Kumaraswamy were CMs they didn't indulge in vindictive politics: Yediyurappa
K'taka CM BS Yediyurappa moves confidence motion. Says "When Siddaramaiah&HD Kumaraswamy were CMs they didn't indulge in vindictive politics. Admn has failed&we'll set it right. I assurance the House that we won't indulge in vindictive politics either.I believe in forget&forgive"
(Source: ANI)
Azam Khan ji's remark has hurt both women and men in India: BJP MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan ji's remark has hurt both women and men in India. He will not understand this. Inki aadat bigadi hui hai, zaroorat se zada bigadi hui hai. I have not come here to hear such comments.
(Source: ANI)
SP leader Azam Khan apologises in Lok Sabha for his remarks against BJP member Rama Devi
SP Azam Khan in Lok Sabha: Meri aisi koi bhavna Chair ke prati na thi na ho sakti hai. Mere bhashan aur acharan ko sara sadan janta hai, iske bawjood bhi Chair ko aisa lagta hai ki mere se koi galti hui hai toh main uski kshama chahta hun.
(Source: ANI)
Karnataka: The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He will face a trust vote today.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He will face a trust vote today.
Source: ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)