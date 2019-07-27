Today's Latest News! GST to reduce rate on Electrical Vehicles, EV Chargers from 1st Aug, says Finance Ministry

GST to reduce rate on Electrical Vehicles, EV Chargers from 1st Aug, says Finance Ministry
Finance Ministry: GST Council has decided to reduce GST rate on Electrical Vehicles from 12% to 5% and on EV Chargers from 18% to 5% from 1st August 2019. GST Council also approved exemption from GST on hiring of Electric Buses by local authorities.
(Source ANI)
13 trains diverted, 6 short-terminated and 2 cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai: CR-PRO
Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway: 13 trains diverted, 6 short-terminated and 2 cancelled due to heavy rainfall and overflowing Ulhas river resulting in water logging at Ambernath, Maharashtra
(Source ANI)
Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation: 117 female and children rescued so far
NDRF on Mahalaxmi Express rescue: So far, 117 people (female and children) rescued.
(Source ANI)
NDRF team moves towards Mahalaxmi Express to rescue stranded passengers
A team of National Disaster Relief Force moves towards Mahalaxmi Express to rescue stranded passengers.
Source: ANI
Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation: 8 flood rescue teams from Navy mobilised with rescue material
8 flood rescue teams from Navy including 3 diving teams mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats & life jackets. A Seaking Helicopter also sent with divers for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. According to CPRO, Central Railway, total 700 passengers are on-board the train.
Source: ANI
