Today's Latest News! Azam Khan should apologize or else he should be suspended from Lok Sabha, says Ravi Prasad

Azam Khan should apologize or else he should be suspended from Lok Sabha, says Ravi Prasad
- TMC MP, Mimi Chakraborty on Azam Khan, in Lok Sabha: Nobody can stand in the Parliament and tell a woman "look into my eyes and talk." Speaker sir, all women here are expecting something big from you on this.
- Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan should apologize or else he should be suspended from Lok Sabha, this is our demand.
- Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Azam Khan: Congress party is against disrespect of women. There have been incidents when Sonia Gandhi Ji was called 'Italy ki katputli' etc. in the Parliament.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Azam Khan: It is very encouraging to see everyone stand up and speak in once voice condemning what happened yesterday. We look towards you (LS Speaker) for an exemplary action against him.
- Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Azam Khan: To politicize an issue related to women is outrageous, we have to stand together so why the hesitation in some? Why the dilemma? Why add riders? I am not naming anyone for ppl( pointing towards Congress MPs) to interrupt my speech
Delhi HC dismissed PIL against BCCI and IPL auction process
- Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL against the Board of Control for Cricket and Indian Premier League's auction process. The Plea stated that auctioning of players in IPL is illegal and should be stopped.
SC issues notice to Maha govt on a plea of BMC seeking stay on Bombay HC order quashing the CRZ clearances granted for project
- Supreme Court issues notice to Maharashtra government on a plea of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking stay on order of Bombay High Court quashing the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances granted for the southern part of the Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project.
- A Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta refuses to stay the Bombay High Court order and posts the plea of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for hearing on August 20.
