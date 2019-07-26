Today's Latest News! Azam Khan should apologize or else he should be suspended from Lok Sabha, says Ravi Prasad

- TMC MP, Mimi Chakraborty on Azam Khan, in Lok Sabha: Nobody can stand in the Parliament and tell a woman "look into my eyes and talk." Speaker sir, all women here are expecting something big from you on this.

- Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan should apologize or else he should be suspended from Lok Sabha, this is our demand.

- Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Azam Khan: Congress party is against disrespect of women. There have been incidents when Sonia Gandhi Ji was called 'Italy ki katputli' etc. in the Parliament.

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Azam Khan: It is very encouraging to see everyone stand up and speak in once voice condemning what happened yesterday. We look towards you (LS Speaker) for an exemplary action against him.

- Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Azam Khan: To politicize an issue related to women is outrageous, we have to stand together so why the hesitation in some? Why the dilemma? Why add riders? I am not naming anyone for ppl( pointing towards Congress MPs) to interrupt my speech

(Source ANI)