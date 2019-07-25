Today's Latest News! Computer Baba, MP: 4 BJP MLAs are in contact with me & are expecting that they be included in Kamal Nath govt

Computer Baba, MP: 4 BJP MLAs are in contact with me & are expecting that they be included in Kamal Nath govt
Computer Baba, in Indore, MP: Four MLAs (BJP MLAs) are in contact with me, when the time is right I'll present them before everyone. When CM Kamal Nath tells me, I'll present them before all. They (4 BJP MLAs) are in contact with me & are expecting that they be included in govt.
On the basis of a complaint by BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India), Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an assistant coach posted at a cricket academy. He used to dupe cricketers for Under 16 and Under 19 matches. More details awaited.
SC directs Centre to fund set-up special POCSO courts in every district where 100 or more cases under POCSO Act are pending. The special courts,to try cases of sexual assault on children,to start functioning within 60 days. Court asks Centre to file progress report in 4 weeks
I'm against Triple Talaq bill, govt shouldn't interfere with internal matter of any religion, says ST Hasan, SP MP
- ST Hasan, SP MP: I'm against Triple Talaq bill. Govt shouldn't interfere with internal matter of any religion. A small sect, followers of Abu Hanifa, practices Triple Talaq. Decision should be left with girl&her parents,if nikah receipt states they're(boy's side)followers of sect
- ST Hasan, SP MP on Triple Talaq Bill: The criminality clause provides for 3-year-imprisonment & remuneration from man to the wife, how will he provide remuneration if he is in jail? A Muslim will go to jail for 3 years and others for 1 year, is this justice?
SC permits 2 Independent K'taka MLAs to withdraw their plea seeking immediate floor test in state assembly
Maharashtra: Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir, joins Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
