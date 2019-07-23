Today's Latest News! RS adjourned till 12 PM following an uproar by the Oppn over statement of Trump that Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue

RS adjourned till 12 PM following an uproar by the Oppn over statement of Trump that Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 PM following an uproar by the Opposition over the statement of US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue.
Delhi: PM Modi & other BJP leaders leave after attending the Parliamentary Party Meeting
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi & other BJP leaders leave after attending the Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building.
Karnataka crisis: Govt don't have the numbers, MLAs are in Mumbai, they don't want to come, says BJP MLA
Shobha Karandlaje, BJP: They don't have the numbers. They're a minority govt. MLAs are in Mumbai. They don't want to come. Let's see what happens by this evening. Confident that this govt will definitely go. This isn't a people's govt. People are upset, MLAs are upset.
Karnataka crisis: Speaker arrives at Vidhana Soudha, HD govt will face floor test in Assembly today
- Bengaluru: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar arrives at Vidhana Soudha. HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today.
- Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on ‘Rebel MLAs’ letter to him seeking four weeks time to appear before the speaker’: It is all related to court proceedings. It will all be dealt with in the court.
- Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on ‘allegation that you are intentionally providing more time to ruling parties to prove majority’: I convey my thanks to them. I pray to God to give some sense to them.
Delhi: Amit Shah & Nirmala Sitharaman arrive for BJP Party Meeting at Parliament Library Bldg
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrive for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building.
