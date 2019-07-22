Today's Latest News! Karnataka crisis: RS proceedings adjourned till 1200 hrs after uproar by Cong

Karnataka crisis: RS proceedings adjourned till 1200 hrs after uproar by Cong
- Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 1200 hrs after uproar by Cong over issue of crisis in Karnataka.
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as mark of respect for member Ramchandra Paswan, who passed away on Sunday.
(Source PTI)
Karnataka Crisis: Speaker summons rebel MLAs to meet him at his office at 11 am on July 23
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar summons rebel MLAs to meet him at his office at 11 am on July 23. The notice has been issued over disqualification (of rebel MLAs) petition by coalition leaders.
Karnataka Crisis: SC refuses to give early hearing to conclude floor test in Karnataka Assembly today
Supreme Court refuses to give early hearing on plea by two independent Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction to conclude floor test in Assembly today.
(Source ANI)
Chandrayaan-2: People gather to witness the launch at Sriharikota which is scheduled at 2.43 pm
Andhra Pradesh: People gather to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota which is scheduled at 2.43 pm.
(Source ANI)
Karnataka Crisis: BJP MLAs leave for Vidhana Soudha, HD government will face floor test today
Bengaluru: BJP MLAs leave from Ramada Hotel for Vidhana Soudha; HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today.
(Source ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)