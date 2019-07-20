Today's Latest News! Kin of Sonebhadra victims arrive at Chunar guest house to meet Priyanka Gandhi

Kin of Sonebhadra victims arrive at Chunar guest house to meet Priyanka Gandhi
Kin of Sonebhadra carnage victims arrive at Chunar guest house to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
(Source PTI)
Punjab CM accepts Navjot Sidhu's resignation: Official
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accepts cabinet minister Navjot Sidhu's resignation: Official
(Source PTI)
Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on Richter Scale hit Palghar
Maharashtra: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar today at 9:17 am.
(Source ANI)
All officials including woman staff are directed to wear formal dress when in plain clothes while on duty, says Delhi Additional DCP
- Delhi Additional DCP (Central district) Anant Mittal: All officials including woman staff are directed to wear formal dress when in plain clothes while on duty. Wearing jeans,T-shirts, sports shoes,tops,low -waist trousers will not be tolerated.
- Delhi Additional DCP (Central district) Anant Mittal: Male staff can wear trousers&shirts while female staff can wear sarees, salwar suit, trousers/shirts etc. The supervisory officers will ensure proper check of the directions. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously.
(Source ANI)
TMC leaders detained at Varanasi airport, on way to meet Sonbhadra victims' families
TMC delegation on way to meet Sonbhadra victims' families detained at Varanasi airport: party leader Derek O'Brien on Twitter
(Source PTI)
Chhattisgarh CM to meet Priyanka Gandhi who is on a dharna since y'day
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to go to Chunar,UP today to meet Priyanka Gandhi,Congress General Secretary for UP East who is on a dharna since yesterday.She was detained in Narayanpur by police y'day while she was on her way to meet victims of Sonbhadra's firing case.
(Source ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)