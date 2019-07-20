Today's Latest News! Kin of Sonebhadra victims arrive at Chunar guest house to meet Priyanka Gandhi

- Delhi Additional DCP (Central district) Anant Mittal: All officials including woman staff are directed to wear formal dress when in plain clothes while on duty. Wearing jeans,T-shirts, sports shoes,tops,low -waist trousers will not be tolerated.

- Delhi Additional DCP (Central district) Anant Mittal: Male staff can wear trousers&shirts while female staff can wear sarees, salwar suit, trousers/shirts etc. The supervisory officers will ensure proper check of the directions. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously.

(Source ANI)