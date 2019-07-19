Today's Latest News! Air India disinvestment issues: 4 ministers are in panel, will work for sale, notification will be issued shortly

Air India disinvestment issues: 4 ministers are in panel, will work for sale, notification will be issued shortly
Govt Sources: A GOM (group of ministers) has been reconstituted on Air India disinvestment issues. Four ministers (Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah) are in the panel which will work for sale of Air India. Notification will be issued shortly.
(Source ANI)
Due to involvement of local officers lakhs of people wrongly included Assam NRC in districts bordering Bangladesh: Centre to SC
- Centre, state govt move SC for sample verification of citizens included in NRC, say wrongful inclusions in areas bordering Bangladesh.
- Assam NRC: India can't be refugee capital of world, Centre tells SC.
- Centre, Assam govt seek extension of July 31 deadline from SC for finalisation of Assam NRC.
- Due to involvement of local officers lakhs of people wrongly included Assam NRC in districts bordering Bangladesh: Centre to SC.
(Source PTI)
Karnataka Crisis: I think Congwill go to SC because Governor cannot interfere in matter of Speaker, says Nasir Hussain
- Karnataka Congress MP, Nasir Hussain: I think the Congress party will go to Supreme Court because Governor cannot interfere in the matter of Speaker, he has no right to do it. Governor is arbitrarily interfering and trying to work as agent of a party.
- Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "current political situation in Karnataka".
(Source ANI)
Karnataka Crisis: BJP MLAs to hold meeting Yeddyurappa before the commencement of today's session
Karnataka BJP MLAs to hold a meeting with State BJP President, B. S. Yeddyurappa before the commencement of today's Assembly session.
(Source ANI)
Karnataka Crisis: G Parameshwara BJP MLAs were on an over night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food&other things for them
Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara: They(BJP MLAs) were on an over night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food&other things for them. Some of them have diabetes&BP, that's why we arranged everything here. Beyond politics we're friends,it's the beauty of democracy.
BSP Chief Mayawati: BJP should look at themselves,they should investigate how much wealth they & their family had before coming into politics.
BSP Chief Mayawati: BJP should look at themselves, if they think they are very honest then they should investigate how much wealth they & their family had before coming into politics & how much it is now. So everything becomes clear before the country.
Karnataka Crisis: G. Parameshwara eating breakfast with Suresh Kumar BJP MLA at Vidhana Sabha
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara eating breakfast with BJP MLA Suresh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)