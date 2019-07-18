Today's Latest News! WB: I am receiving death threats, I demand protection, anything can happen to me anytime, says Ishrat Jahan

WB: I am receiving death threats, I demand protection, anything can happen to me anytime, says Ishrat Jahan
- BJP leader Ishrat Jahan: Everyone said I should leave the house on my own else they will be push me out of the house forcefully. I am receiving death threats. I demand protection. I live alone with my son, anything can happen to me anytime.”
- West Bengal: BJP leader Ishrat Jahan was asked to vacate her house by her landlord in Howrah allegedly for attending a Hindu religious ceremony; says,“A huge crowd of people gathered outside my house&asked me why I went to attend Hanuman Chalisa event wearing hijab.
(Source ANI)
Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy government to face trust vote today
- Karnataka government to face floor test today; Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the House.- Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy government to face trust vote today
(Source ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)