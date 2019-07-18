Today's Latest News! WB: I am receiving death threats, I demand protection, anything can happen to me anytime, says Ishrat Jahan

- BJP leader Ishrat Jahan: Everyone said I should leave the house on my own else they will be push me out of the house forcefully. I am receiving death threats. I demand protection. I live alone with my son, anything can happen to me anytime.”

- West Bengal: BJP leader Ishrat Jahan was asked to vacate her house by her landlord in Howrah allegedly for attending a Hindu religious ceremony; says,“A huge crowd of people gathered outside my house&asked me why I went to attend Hanuman Chalisa event wearing hijab.

(Source ANI)