Today's Latest News! Karnataka crisis: SC judgement has given strength to democratic process, says Shivakumar

Karnataka crisis: SC judgement has given strength to democratic process, says Shivakumar
- DK Shivakumar, Congress on SC's verdict on Karnataka rebel MLAs case: This landmark judgement has given strength to democratic process. Some BJP friends are trying to misguide that whip is not valid but the party can issue a whip & take necessary action as per anti-defection law.
- Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy holds meeting with Congress leaders in Bengaluru.
(Source ANI)
Complete restraint by armed forces of India, China at Doklam, says Rajnath
There is complete restraint by armed forces of India, China at Doklam along Sino-Indian border: Defence Minister in LS.
(Source PTI)
Breaking News: 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed arrested: Pakistan media
Jamatud Dawa's Hafiz Saeed arrested and sent to judicial custody: Pakistan media
(Source ANI)
Karnataka crisis: We honour SC verdict, we all are together, we stand by our decision, says Rebel MLAs
Rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai: We honour Supreme Court's verdict. We all are together. We stand by our decision. There is no question of going to the Assembly.
Mumbai building collapse: Maha CM has called a meeting to discuss yesterday's building collapse in Dongri
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has called a meeting to discuss yesterday's building collapse in Dongri, Mumbai.Housing Minister RV Patil &officers from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,Maharashtra Housing&Area Development Authority,&other concerned depts to attend the meeting
Running special buses, trains and giving halt to mail/express to clear suburban traffic: Central Railway
- Repair work carried out on war footing and services resume from 11.45 am. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. However, all possible steps were taken by way of running special buses, trains and giving halt to mail/express trains to clear suburban traffic.
- Just in from the spot. Work of restoration going on. Expected to be restored ASAP.... Will keep commuters updated. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted
(Source Central Railway)
Karnataka crisis: SC said matter will be fully thrashed out at a later date, says Rohatgi
Mukul Rohatgi, representing Karnataka rebel MLAs in Supreme Court: The Court has said that the matter will be fully thrashed out at a later date.
(Source ANI)
Karnataka crisis: All 15 MLAs are given the liberty that may or may not go to the House tomorrow, says Rohatgi
- Mukul Rohatgi, representing Karnataka rebel MLAs in SC: In view of Trust Vote kept for tomorrow, SC has said two important things- 15 MLAs will not be compelled to attend the House tomorrow. All 15 MLAs are given the liberty that may or may not go to the House tomorrow.
- Mukul Rohatgi: The three-line whip issued against them (rebel MLAs) to attend the House tomorrow is not operative in view of the SC judgement. Secondly, the Speaker has been given time to decide on the resignations as and when he wants to decide.
(Source ANI)
Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt
Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt in Shankarapuram.
Karnataka crisis: Rebel Cong MLAs not compelled to participate in the trust vote tomorrow, says SC
- Karnataka political crisis: SC says necessity is to maintain constitutional balance
(Source PTI)
- Supreme Court says, "Karnataka MLAs not compelled to participate in the trust vote tomorrow."
- Hearing on Karnataka rebel MLAs case in SC: Supreme Court in its order says, "the Karnataka Speaker cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame."
(Source ANI)
Mumbai building collapse: CM announces compensation of Rs 5 Lakh for kin of deceased, Rs 50k for the injured
Dongri building collapse incident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces compensation of Rs 5 Lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, and all medical expenses of the injured to be borne by the state government.
(Source ANI)
Karnataka crisis: MLAs who have resigned will not be affected, CM is going to lose the mandate, says Yeddyurappa
Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader, B. S. Yeddyurappa: We are waiting for Supreme Court's decision, the MLAs who have resigned will not be affected. Tomorrow CM is going to move the confidence motion, he will lose the mandate, let us see what will happen.
(Source ANI)
Central Railway: Special services are being run on CR to clear extra rush
- Suburban Update: Shuttle/special services are being run between Ambernath and Karjat/Khopoli and special services are also planned from Kalyan/Dombivli/Thane to clear extra rush from these stations.
- Due to OHE problem in BL-10 local between Vithalwadi and Kalyan on Up line, services are held up. Technical team is working on it to restore ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Inconvenience is deeply regretted
(Source Central Railway)
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pak legal team in Hague for verdict
Pakistani team headed by the Attorney General has reached The Hague, in Netherlands to hear the verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case. The team also includes Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. (Pakistan Media)
(Source ANI)
Karnataka Crisis: SC to pass order today, seeking direction to Speaker to accept rebel MLAs resignations
Supreme Court to pass order today, on the petition of rebel MLAs of Congress & JD(S) from Karnataka, seeking direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignations.
(Source ANI)