Today's Latest News! Mumbai: A child rescued from four-storey building collapsed site in Dongri

Mumbai: A child rescued from four-storey building collapsed site in Dongri
(Source: ANI)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Cell: Two people have died and five have been rescued so far, after a building collapsed in Dongri.
(Source: ANI)
It will take 2-3 days for scheduling to use Pakistani airspace: Air India official
Air India official on Pakistan airspace opened for civil traffic: We are looking into the matter, it will take 2-3 days for scheduling to use Pakistani airspace.
(Source: ANI)
Mumbai: A four-storey building has collapsed in Dongri area, many feared trapped, fire tenders rushed to the site; A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the building collapse site; More than 40 people are feared trapped; more details awaited
(Source ANI)
Karnataka crisis: SC Hearing in the matter of rebel Karnataka MLAs
Karnataka crisis: Speaker kept resignation pending just to disqualify us; nothing wrong in resigning to escape disqualification, say rebels
(Source PTI)
Karnataka crisis: There is nothing to show rebel MLAs conspired with BJP, says Rohatgi
Cong-JD(S) govt reduced to minority; speaker, by not accepting resignation, trying to coerce us to vote for govt in trust vote, say rebels.
Karnataka crisis: Disqualification proceeding nothing but to scuttle resignation of MLAs, Rohatgi tells SC.
(Source PTI)
Karnataka crisis: This is an attempt to scuttle their resignations, says rebel Cong MLA Mukul Rohatgi
Hearing in the matter of rebel Karnataka MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi, representing 10 rebel MLAs says, "This is an attempt to scuttle their resignations. The Speaker is trying to make a decision on both the issues-resignation and disqualification-at the same time."
(Source ANI)
Karnataka crisis: Mukul Rohatgi submitted before SC, Umesh Jadhav had resigned and his resignation was accepted
- Hearing in the matter of rebel Karnataka MLAs begins in the Supreme Court.
- Hearing in the matter of rebel Karnataka MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi representing 10 rebel MLAs says, "I don't want to be an MLA. Nobody can force me. My resignation must be accepted."
(Source ANI)
SC refuses urgent listing of a plea for completing NRC, says will examine the petition
Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of a plea filed by Centre and Assam govt for extension of July 31 deadline for completing National Register for Citizens (NRC). The Court says it will examine the petition.
(Source ANI)
Special Court grants bail to Delhi CM and Dy CM in defamation suit filed by BJP leader
A Special Court in Delhi grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with a defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta. Both have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10,000 each. Next date of hearing in the defamation case is on July 25.
(Source ANI)
Delhi: PM Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building.
(Source ANI)
Delhi: Minister's arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, & Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building.
(Source ANI)
Solan building collapse: Many Army personnel lost their lives in the incident
Solan building collapse: Army's Sub Clk SD Balwinder, Sub Clk SD Y.Kumar,Nb Sub Clk SD V Kumar,Sub R Bahadur,Sub Basumatary,Nb Sub R Singha,Sub AK Singha,Sub Henkhomang, Nb Sub M Nobin Singh,Sub K Chorei,Sub S Sharma,SubVaipheil&Sub Maj PC Bhuyan, lost their lives in the incident
(Source ANI)