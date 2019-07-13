Today's Latest News! Karnataka crisis: Rebel Cong MLAs moved SC against the assembly speaker not accepting their resignations

Karnataka crisis: Shivakumar visited the residence of MTB Nagaraj, who recently resigned from his post
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister & Congress leader DK Shivakumar visited the residence of MTB Nagaraj, State Minister who recently resigned from his post, to convince Nagaraj to reconsider his decision.
(Source ANI)
Heavy rainfall: Normal life gets affected at Sangam after water level of river Ganga increases
- Bihar: Several areas in west Champaran waterlogged, following heavy rainfall.
- Prayagraj: Normal life gets affected at Sangam after water level of river Ganga increases following heavy rainfall.
- 15 dead, 133 buildings collapse as rainfall wreaks havoc in Uttar Pradesh
- Mizoram: Around 300 houses have been vacated in the area after Tlabung town was flooded due to heavy rainfall in the region.
(Source ANI)
Rain with heavy spells at isolated places accompanied by thunder and lightning: IMD Himachal Pradesh
IMD Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thundershowers with heavy spells at isolated places accompanied by thunder and lightning very likely to continue in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi & Shimla, today.
(Source ANI)
Heavy rainfall: Water level in Gandak Barrage rises
Bihar: Water level in Gandak Barrage rises after heavy rainfall in west Champaran.
(Source ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out in a rubber factory
Delhi: Fire breaks out in a rubber factory in Jhilmil industrial area. 26 fire tenders present at the spot
(Source ANI)
I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well, says BJP MP Hema Malini
BJP MP Hema Malini: It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well.
(Source ANI)
Karnataka crisis: We should live together and die together, says Cong leader DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar, Congress: We should live together and die together because we have worked for 40 years for the party, there are ups and downs in every family. We should forget everything and move forward. Happy that MTB Nagaraj(rebel MLA) has assured us he will stay with us
(Source ANI)
Future conflicts will be more violent and unpredictable, Our soldiers will remain our primary assets, says Rawat
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat: Future conflicts will be more violent and unpredictable where importance of human factor shall remain undiminished. Our soldiers are and will remain our primary assets.
(Source ANI)
Celebrations were underway on our side by some Tibetans in Demchok sector, says Rawat
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on 'Chinese troop movements in Demchok': Celebrations were underway on our side by some Tibetans in Demchok sector. Based on that, to see what was happening, some Chinese also came opposite. Everything is normal.
(Source ANI)
Karnataka crisis: Rebel Cong MLA MTB Nagaraj arrives to meet Siddaramaiah at latter's residence
Bengaluru: Rebel Cong MLA MTB Nagaraj arrives to meet Siddaramaiah at latter's residence. MTB Nagaraj had earlier met Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and DK Shivakumar.
(Source ANI)
Karnataka crisis: Rebel Cong MLAs moved SC against the assembly speaker not accepting their resignations
- Five more rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs including Anand Singh and Roshan Baig have also moved Supreme Court against the assembly speaker not accepting their resignations
- Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, who took back their support from the Congress-JDS Government on July 8 have written a letter to the Speaker asking him to arrange their seating in the opposition benches in the assembly
(Source ANI)
