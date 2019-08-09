Topnews

Latest News! Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi.

#KarnatakaFloods : Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi.

A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti & Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas.

Source: ANI

Chhattisgarh: 15 people were rescued from Gudra nullah at Bhairamgarh block in Bijapur district yesterday

Where they were stuck after it got flooded due to rainfall. They were returning from Barsur to Mangnar village in Dantewada when they got stuck.

Source: ANI

Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle:

10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam & 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam.

Source: ANI

Kerala: Houses submerge in floodwater in Aluva's Kuttamassery area in Kochi, following heavy rainfall in the region... ANI

Landslide in Wayanad: 54 people have been rescued

By NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far.

Source: ANI

Kerala: Streets in Areekode town of Kozhikode district are flooded due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Kerala: Water enters houses in Muvattupuzha town of Ernakulam district. The region is reeling under flood due to rainfall..... ANI

