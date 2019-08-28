Latest News! This isn't era of 3rd degree, we need to use scientific methods for investigation: Amit Shah

This isn't era of 3rd degree, we need to use scientific methods for investigation: Amit Shah
HM Amit Shah at foundation day celebrations of Bureau of Police Research and Development, in Delhi: This isn't era of 3rd degree, we need to use scientific methods for investigation. I told PM to think about National Modus Operandi Bureau to study methods of crime and criminal mentality.
Source: ANI
SC issued notice to Centre on plea by Kashmir Times Executive Editor seeking direction for relaxing restrictions on communication channels
Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Centre on the plea by Kashmir Times Executive Editor, Anuradha Bhasin, seeking a direction for relaxing restrictions on the internet, landline, & other communication channels. SC sought a detailed response from the Centre within 7 days.
Five-judge Constitution Bench to hear petitions related to abrogation of Article 370 in October first week
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and others and says that a five-judge Constitution Bench will hear all the petitions related to abrogation of Article 370, in the first week of October.
Supreme Court refuses a request from the Centre to appoint an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir.
