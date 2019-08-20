Latest News! India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 25 fee from July to March

The joint mountaineering expedition 'Pulkit' of Eastern and North Eastern Frontiers
ITBP successfully scaled Mt Kangchengyo (6889 M) in North Sikkim on 14 August, 2019. The 32 member mountaineers team was led by Digvijay Singh, DC.
Source: ANI
Delhi: Water from overflowing Yamuna river enters Nigambodh Ghat; the river is flowing above the danger mark.
Uttarakhand: One Indian Air Force chopper is also engaged in transport of relief materials to the affected areas in the state.
India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March: Tourism Min Prahlad Patel.
During peak tourism period from July to March: Tourism Min Prahlad Patel.
President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LK Advani, Subramanian Swamy, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and other MPs pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, in the Parliament.
Assam: A 14.4-feet long python was rescued today
Released back into the wild by the forest department with the help from a rescuer, in Nagaon's Rekapahad.
Delhi: ADM East, Arun Gupta: 6000-7000 people from low-lying areas have been shifted to 1100 tents
Food and sanitation facilities being provided. Their health check-up are also being conducted.
National Investigation Agency Spokesperson on alleged bribery charges
3 NIA officers in connection with a terror funding case: An inquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a DIG rank officer.The 3 concerned officials transferred out to ensure a fair probe.
#WATCH Bhopal: 2 fishermen rescued by a team
Municipal Corporation & Fire Brigade after water level suddenly rose in a water stream, following the opening of Kerwa Dam's gates. #MadhyaPradesh
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on the three year extension
Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa: I don’t know what is their system and how it works.
Moser Baer statement: The arrest by Enforcement Directorate is unfortunate
Moser Baer had operated in accordance with all legal compliances and this case now, when Moser Baer is in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), is motivated.
#Karnataka: B Sriramulu takes oath as Karnataka Cabinet Minister
In the presence of Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in Bengaluru.
Defence Min Rajnath Singh: We've just approved the proposal for providing test facilities
Govt entities to the private defence sector. A formal govt order to be issued, this has removed various bottlenecks which used to come in way of using test facilities by private entities.
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna river rises to 205.94 meters,
0.61 meters above the danger level of 205.33 meters; Old Loha Pul closed for pedestrians and vehicular traffic.
