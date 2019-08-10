Topnews

Latest News! NC MPs move SC challenging scrapping of Article 370 in J&K

By FPJ Web Desk

Latest News! NC MPs move SC challenging scrapping of Article 370 in J&K

National Conference MPs, Mohd. Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi move the Supreme Court challenging scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

We will not be a part of consultation process, Sonia Gandhi on leaving from CWC meeting

Sonia Gandhi on leaving from Congress Working Committee meeting: We (She and Rahul Gandhi) will not be a part of the consultation process(to decide next party chief) and that is why we are leaving.

(Source ANI)

Side of PM Modi you will see is unlike you have ever seen before, says Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls in Wales (UK): The side of PM Modi you will see is unlike you have ever seen before. The team has come back and said this could be the most watched TV show ever in any country in the world, and that is my hope for it

(Source ANI)

