All Mumbai 4-Star Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Vishesh Emerges Group Topper After Triple Tie

Teenager Vishesh Sarda , a 12th standard Science student of Nirmala Niketan College, Kandivali went through some anxious moments before he made the cut for the men’s main draw in the All Mumbai 4 Star Ranking table tennis tournament organised by Khar Gymkhana and sponsored by DCB Bank and played under the auspices of TSTTA.

Vishesh, alongwith Vishal Yadav, Nitesh Kumawat ended with five points each, having lost to each other. Smit Teli, was the only player in their group , who was beaten by all three and was thus eliminated. This led to chief referee resorting to counting the number of points won and lost among these three and to his good luck, Vishesh, who practices at Borivali’s MCF Sports Club, emerged topper, followed by Nitesh.

Saurabh Mohite, son of former state player late Jagannath Mohite, who was making his debut in the veteran’s men’s 40 plus club this season, topped his group to qualify for the main draw. He beat Jayant Shenoy, Parikshit Jain and Chirag Soni successively.

Read Also MSSA Badminton: Tale Of Two Rivals

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)