 Ajitkumar Ghosh Trophy Women’s T20 Cricket: National CC Overwhelms Sporting Union To Enter Semifinals
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Scoring an easy five-wicket win over hosts Sporting Union, National CC sailed into the semifinals of the 4th Ajitkumar Ghosh Trophy Women’s T20 cricket tournament.

Having dismissed the rivals for just 66 in 16.5 overs they scored 67/2 in 11.3 overs for their second win in Group A. Akshara Singh (37 no) and medium pacers Srushti Pande (4/10) and Arya Umesh (2/10) shone for National.

In Group B of the tournament supported by Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation and Europem, Dashing SC strengthened their claims for a semifinals berth by routing Matunga Gymkhana. Aided by Khushi Nijai’s strokeful 64, the winners put on 147/5 in 20 overs and restricted Matunga at 86/8. Tisha Nayar took 3/14 with her accurate bowling. Only Kshitija Sawant (36) put up some resistance for Matunga.

MIG CC too kept their hopes alive by beating Oriental CC with two balls to spare as they chased their rivals’ 126/9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Sporting Union: 66 all out in 16.5 overs (Bhavana Sanap 15; Srushti Pande 4/10, Arya Umesh 2/10, Tanisha Sharma 2/11) lt to National CC (Akshara Singh 35 no, Tvisha Shetty 2/28) PoM: Srushti Pande.

Dashing SC: 147/5 in 20 overs (Khushi Nijai 64, Rachana Pagdhare 20, Sanaya Joshi 2/4) beat Oriental CC 86/8 in 20 overs (Kshitija Sawant 36, Tisha Nair 3/14) PoM: Khushi Nijai.

National CC 184/4 in 20 overs (Akshara Singh 26, Gauri Zende 45, Dhruvi Trivedi 31, Tanisha Sharma 26 no) beat Matunga Gymkhana 86/8 in 20 overs (Anisha Kamble 40, Arya Umesh 2/4, Anisha Dalal 2/4, Ashlesha Acharekar 2/14) PoM: Arya Umesh.

Oriental CC 126/9 in 20 overs (Divya Verma 33, Kshitija Sawant 24, Siddhi Kamte 37, Khyati Swain 3/11) lt to MIG CC: 127/5 in 19.4 overs (Anisha Raut 54, Heer Kothari 33 no, Arya Sukale 17 no) PoM: Heer Kothari.

