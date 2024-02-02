Ageas Federal Insurance Cup: Ganesh Palkar CC Get The Better Of Dream11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy

Ganesh Palkar Cricket Club (GPCC) beat Dream11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy by five wickets in the under-12 Ageas Federal Insurance Cup.

Dream 11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy scored 142/8 in the allotted 35 overs. Their Atharv Kalel (33) and Aarush Kolhe (64) put together 57 runs for the 2nd wicket but other batsman could not do well.

Vedang Mishra (3/28) and Suraj Kewat (2/14) bowled well to restrict their opponent to 142/8. In reply GPCC (Ganesh Palkar Cricket Club) lost first three wickets for 51 runs but fourth wicket partnership of 46 runs between Arnav Shelar (27 n.o.) and Sanmit Kothmire (14) steadied their ship.

Left arm spinner Hamza Khatri impressed with his bowling and took 3 wickets for 19 runs, but after he finished his quota GPCC chse this target with ease by losing 5 wickets. Shivm Samrat (37) and Siddhant Singh (20) also contributed some useful runs to their tally.

GPCC captain Vedang Mishra was man of the match in the final and he also grabbed all the prizes like best batsman (146 runs), best fielder(6 catches) and also best player of the tournament award. Ayan Garg received best bowler (7 wickets) award. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar alongwith Mumbai Ranji selector Sanjay Patil, Khar Gymkhana President Vivek Devnani and Ageas Federal Chief Manager Anand Singh gave away the prizes.

Brief scores: Dream 11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy – 142/8 in 35 overs (Atharv Kalel 33, Aarush Kolhe 64; Suraj Kewat 2/14, Vedang Mishra 3/8) Lost to GPCC (Ganesh Palkar Cricket Club) – 143/5 in 29.5 overs (Siddhant Singh 2, Shivam Samrat 37, Arnav Shelar 27 not out; Hamza Khari 3/19.) MOM – Vedang Mishra.