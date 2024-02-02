 Ageas Federal Insurance Cup: Ganesh Palkar CC Get The Better Of Dream11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsAgeas Federal Insurance Cup: Ganesh Palkar CC Get The Better Of Dream11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy

Ageas Federal Insurance Cup: Ganesh Palkar CC Get The Better Of Dream11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy

Dream 11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy scored 142/8 in the allotted 35 overs. Their Atharv Kalel (33) and Aarush Kolhe (64) put together 57 runs for the 2nd wicket but other batsman could not do well.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
article-image

Ganesh Palkar Cricket Club (GPCC) beat Dream11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy by five wickets in the under-12 Ageas Federal Insurance Cup.

Dream 11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy scored 142/8 in the allotted 35 overs. Their Atharv Kalel (33) and Aarush Kolhe (64) put together 57 runs for the 2nd wicket but other batsman could not do well.

Vedang Mishra (3/28) and Suraj Kewat (2/14) bowled well to restrict their opponent to 142/8. In reply GPCC (Ganesh Palkar Cricket Club) lost first three wickets for 51 runs but fourth wicket partnership of 46 runs between Arnav Shelar (27 n.o.) and Sanmit Kothmire (14) steadied their ship.

Left arm spinner Hamza Khatri impressed with his bowling and took 3 wickets for 19 runs, but after he finished his quota GPCC chse this target with ease by losing 5 wickets. Shivm Samrat (37) and Siddhant Singh (20) also contributed some useful runs to their tally.

Read Also
NZ vs SA: New Zealand Cricket Board Unveils 'Tangiwai Shield' To Commemorate 1953 Tragic Rail...
article-image

GPCC captain Vedang Mishra was man of the match in the final and he also grabbed all the prizes like best batsman (146 runs), best fielder(6 catches) and also best player of the tournament award. Ayan Garg received best bowler (7 wickets) award. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar alongwith Mumbai Ranji selector Sanjay Patil, Khar Gymkhana President Vivek Devnani and Ageas Federal Chief Manager Anand Singh gave away the prizes.

Brief scores: Dream 11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy – 142/8 in 35 overs (Atharv Kalel 33, Aarush Kolhe 64; Suraj Kewat 2/14, Vedang Mishra 3/8) Lost to GPCC (Ganesh Palkar Cricket Club) – 143/5 in 29.5 overs (Siddhant Singh 2, Shivam Samrat 37, Arnav Shelar 27 not out; Hamza Khari 3/19.) MOM – Vedang Mishra.

Read Also
IND vs ENG: James Anderson Becomes Oldest Pacer To Play Test Cricket In India
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Poonam Pandey's Bodyguard Amin Khan's SHOCKING REACTION To Her Death: 'I Don't Believe This, She Did...

Poonam Pandey's Bodyguard Amin Khan's SHOCKING REACTION To Her Death: 'I Don't Believe This, She Did...

Not A Single Person Died Of Hunger In Last 10 Years, Claims Union Minister SP Singh Baghel

Not A Single Person Died Of Hunger In Last 10 Years, Claims Union Minister SP Singh Baghel

Lucknow: Married Couple, Son Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Malihabad, Live Video Of Triple Murder...

Lucknow: Married Couple, Son Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Malihabad, Live Video Of Triple Murder...

Video: Massive Fire Engulfs MIDC Factory In Nashik's Sinnar

Video: Massive Fire Engulfs MIDC Factory In Nashik's Sinnar

Greater Noida: Child Throws Puppy On Ground From A Height, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Greater Noida: Child Throws Puppy On Ground From A Height, Disturbing Video Surfaces