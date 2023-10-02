 Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rated Chess Tournament: Shraddha Leads Spate Of Upsets
Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rated Chess Tournament: Shraddha Leads Spate Of Upsets

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Shraddha Padvekar (Elo 1198) led the spate of upsets in Round 3 of the Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rating Chess Tournament in progress here at Russian Centre, defeating the higher ranked Amey Dandekar (Elo 1495) in the Pillsbury Defense game in 50 moves.

On board 16, the 16-year -old Pulak Banerjee (Elo1167) also scored an upset win over Sunil Vaidya (Elo1453) from the White side of the Kings Indian Attack.

The youngsters continued to impress as unrated 12 year old Chris Nazareth demolished the defences of Ishaan Tendolkar (Elo1438) and 14 year old giant-killer Divyanshu Ranjan again stole a march over the higher rated Dr Sharad Dayal (Elo1184) with the Black pieces.

article-image

Previous round giant-killers Tvesha Jain & Amogh Desai lost their games. In contrast, Saurabh Lokhande & veteran player C K Kolambkar bounced back and won their games.

On the rest of the top boards, the seeded players won their games, including top-seeded IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Amardeep Bartakke, and Pratik Shenvi. They share the lead with 3 points amongst 21 players, followed by 6 players on 2 1/2.

Key results of Round 3:

Vivek Iyer (2) lost to IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (3),

Amardeep Bartakke (3) beat Arjun Singh (2)

Elesh Tripathi (2) lost to Pratik Shenvi (3)

Kumbhar, Kartik (2) lost to Yash Kapadi (3)

Veer Shah (2) lost to Arnav Kherdekar (3)

Om Gada (3) beat V Aadhya (2)

P Pragadesh (2) lost to Vishal Parab (3)

Sudeep Pillai (3) beat Azim Jiwani (2)

Saarth Bhosale (2.5) drew with Prakash Guru (2.5)

Daksh Jagesia (3) beat Naksh Malik (2)

