 Aadhaar Verification Of Students In Maharashtra Reaches 91% Completion, Announces State Minister
To find out fake students on rolls or duplication of names the aadhar verification was done.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 08:09 AM IST
This process was important for finding out fake students on rolls or duplication of names, he said in response to a question in the state legislative council. | Representative Image

MUMBAI: Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday said as much as 91 per cent of the work of verification of Aadhaar numbers of students is complete in the state.

This process was important for finding out fake students on rolls or duplication of names, he said in response to a question in the state legislative council.

After the process of verification is complete, 80 per cent of teachers' recruitment will be done, he said. "Around 91.4 percent of Aadhar numbers of students have been verified so far," he said.

