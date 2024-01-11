67th National School Games: Saanvi Deshwal Makes A Splash At National School Games

Young Mumbai swimmer Saanvi Deshwal left her mark at the 67th National School Games with two SGFI national records and four gold medals.

It was a remarkable performance by the student of Bombay Scottish, Mahim where she had participated in the under-14 girls category.

Saanvi showcased all round supremacy by creating SGFI National Record in the 200 metres Individual Medley with timing of 2:29.81 secs winning gold.

Shreenithi Natesan of CBSC won silver medal with a timing of 2:33.57s and Naisha (2:33.77s) from CISCE bagged the bronze in the event.

Saanvi created another record on the last day of the meet securing her 3rd individual gold in 50metres breast-stroke, stopping the clock in record time of 35.50s.

She also won the gold medal in 100 metres breast stroke event and team gold in 4x100M medley relay.

Maharashtra lads shine

Ranveer Rajendra Khade and Shreyash Sachin Sakpal from the state took the gold and silver High board diving respectively in the ongoing 67th National School Games, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Kabir Rao (3m springboard) Swaraj Lad also from the state won the gold medals to the state tally.