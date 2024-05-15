62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament: Bank Of Baroda Beats New India Assurance Sports Club To Clinch Title

Bank of Baroda Sports Club emerged champions defeating New India Assurance Sports Club by a narrow three-wickets in thrilling Elite Division finals of the 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Wednesday evening.

New India Assurance, electing to bat after winning the toss, managed to post a competitive total of 151 for the loss of seven wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. The top scorers from New India Assurance was number four bat Manish Shetty who struck 43 runs (42-balls, 4x4,2x6), Mayank Bhardwaj 29 runs and a blistering knock from lower order batsman Rahit Yadav who cracked three sixes and a solitary boundary in scoring a quick unbeaten 27 runs from just 10 balls to prop the total.

Bank of Baroda’s medium pace bowlers Zaid Patankar two for 26 and Krutik Hanagavadi two for 33 were responsible for picking crucial wickets and restricting the New India Assurance innings to a modest total.

Later, Bank of Baroda’s skipper Rahul Dalal batted responsibly in scoring 53 runs (36-balls, 4x4,3x6), while opening bat Akash Anand and middle-order batter Jay Jain both contributed 21 runs each. Number eight batsman Sagar Chabria played confidently slamming an unbeaten 19 runs (14-balls, 4x4) and guided Bank of Baroda to victory. New India Assurance’s left-arm spinner Akash Sharma two for 25, Off-spinner Ihsaan Amin 2 for 27 and leg-spinner Suraj Kurmi 2 for 35 managed to get the wickets.

Chief Guest, Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India presented the handsome winners’ trophy to the players of the victorious Bank of Baroda team.

Rahul Dalal of Bank of Baroda won the ‘Man of the final’ award, while the Governor’s Man of the Tournament awards was won by Akash Sharma of New India Assurance.

Brief scores – Elite Division (final): New India Assurance SC 151 for 7, 20 overs (Manish Yadav 43, Mayank Bhardwaj 29, Rohit Yadav 27* 10-balls, 1x4,3x6); Zaid Patankar 2/26, Krutik Hanagavadi 2/33) lost to Bank of Baroda SC 153 for 7, 19.5 overs (Rahul Dalal 53 (36-balls, 4x43x6), Akash Anand 21, Jay Jain 21, Sagar Chabria 19* (14-balls, 4x4); Akash Sharma 2/25, Ihsaan Amin 2/27, Suraj Kurmi 2/35). Result: Bank of Baroda won by three wickets.

Individual awards – Man of the final: Rahul Dalal (Bank of Baroda).

Governor’s Man of the Tournament: Akash Sharma (New India Assurance).