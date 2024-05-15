 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament: Bank Of Baroda Beats New India Assurance Sports Club To Clinch Title
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnews62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament: Bank Of Baroda Beats New India Assurance Sports Club To Clinch Title

62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament: Bank Of Baroda Beats New India Assurance Sports Club To Clinch Title

New India Assurance, electing to bat after winning the toss, managed to post a competitive total of 151 for the loss of seven wickets from their stipulated 20 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 08:29 PM IST
article-image

 Bank of Baroda Sports Club emerged champions defeating New India Assurance Sports Club by a narrow three-wickets in thrilling Elite Division finals of the 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Wednesday evening.

New India Assurance, electing to bat after winning the toss, managed to post a competitive total of 151 for the loss of seven wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. The top scorers from New India Assurance was number four bat Manish Shetty who struck 43 runs (42-balls, 4x4,2x6), Mayank Bhardwaj 29 runs and a blistering knock from lower order batsman Rahit Yadav who cracked three sixes and a solitary boundary in scoring a quick unbeaten 27 runs from just 10 balls to prop the total.

Bank of Baroda’s medium pace bowlers Zaid Patankar two for 26 and Krutik Hanagavadi two for 33 were responsible for picking crucial wickets and restricting the New India Assurance innings to a modest total.

Read Also
MCA Corporate Trophy: Mumbai Municipal SC Clinch MCA 'F' Division Title
article-image

Later, Bank of Baroda’s skipper Rahul Dalal batted responsibly in scoring 53 runs (36-balls, 4x4,3x6), while opening bat Akash Anand and middle-order batter Jay Jain both contributed 21 runs each. Number eight batsman Sagar Chabria played confidently slamming an unbeaten 19 runs (14-balls, 4x4) and guided Bank of Baroda to victory. New India Assurance’s left-arm spinner Akash Sharma two for 25, Off-spinner Ihsaan Amin 2 for 27 and leg-spinner Suraj Kurmi 2 for 35 managed to get the wickets.

Chief Guest, Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India presented the handsome winners’ trophy to the players of the victorious Bank of Baroda team.

Rahul Dalal of Bank of Baroda won the ‘Man of the final’ award, while the Governor’s Man of the Tournament awards was won by Akash Sharma of New India Assurance.

Read Also
3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: MIG CC Beat Gamdevi Cricketers To Clinch MCA Under-19 Title
article-image

Brief scores – Elite Division (final): New India Assurance SC 151 for 7, 20 overs (Manish Yadav 43, Mayank Bhardwaj 29, Rohit Yadav 27*  10-balls, 1x4,3x6); Zaid Patankar 2/26, Krutik Hanagavadi 2/33) lost to Bank of Baroda SC 153 for 7, 19.5 overs (Rahul Dalal 53 (36-balls, 4x43x6), Akash Anand 21, Jay Jain 21, Sagar Chabria 19* (14-balls, 4x4); Akash Sharma 2/25, Ihsaan Amin 2/27, Suraj Kurmi 2/35). Result: Bank of Baroda won by three wickets.

Individual awards – Man of the final: Rahul Dalal (Bank of Baroda).

Governor’s Man of the Tournament: Akash Sharma (New India Assurance).

Read Also
MCA Women Knockout Cricket: Kushi Thakkar's Unbeaten 83 Help DY Patil SA Clinch 7-Wicket Win Over...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Videos Show Stampede-Like Situation & Extreme Crowding At Ghatkopar Station Ahead Of PM...

Mumbai: Videos Show Stampede-Like Situation & Extreme Crowding At Ghatkopar Station Ahead Of PM...

Slovak PM Robert Fico Shooting Video: Prime Minister Injured In Firing Incident, 1 Suspect Detained

Slovak PM Robert Fico Shooting Video: Prime Minister Injured In Firing Incident, 1 Suspect Detained

'In Politics, One Cannot Predict The Future': Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis On PM's Recent Overtures...

'In Politics, One Cannot Predict The Future': Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis On PM's Recent Overtures...

'Don't Talk About Voting For Congress': Rae Bareli Barber Who Trimmed Rahul Gandhi's Beard In Viral...

'Don't Talk About Voting For Congress': Rae Bareli Barber Who Trimmed Rahul Gandhi's Beard In Viral...

Video: Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Federation Cup 2024 With Javelin Throw Of 82.27m

Video: Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Federation Cup 2024 With Javelin Throw Of 82.27m