62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament: Ashish Gramjoshi Shines As SBI Defeat Kotak Mahindra Bank

All-rounder Ashish Gramjoshi solid unbeaten knock of 84 runs was the highlight of State Bank of India’s nassive 73 runs victory against Kotak Mahindra Bank in a plate Division match of the 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the LIC CC ground, Oval Maidan on Sunday.

Choosing to bat first, State Bank of India after initial setback fought back as they recovered to close their innings at 163 for seven wickets from their 20 overs. Gramjoshi who faced 59 balls and smashed nine boundaries and two sixes retired hurt, but his efforts carried State Bank to a modest total. Ganesh Makute contributed 21 runs. Kotak Mahindra off-spinners Vikash Chaubey three for 24 and Subbu M. two for 22 were the main bowlers to get the wickets.

Later, Kotak Mahindra batsmen struggled to get get going and were bowled out restricted to just 90 runs for nine wickets in 16.1 overs. Anant Kambli was the only batter who managed to stay long in the middle and make 36 runs (32-balls, 5x4). State Bank’s medium pacer and opeing bowler Sarvesh Rane picked up foru wickets for 10 runs to help his team seal the win.

In another match, Standard Chartered Bank comfortably defeated Yes Bank by 26 runs, at the Sunder CC ground, Cross Maidan.

Brief scores – Plate Div: Standard Chartered Bank 183 for 3, 20 overs (Shreyas M. 67 (44-balls, 4x4,5x6), Prashant Mhamunkar 40, Kaustubh Bothare 33, Yogesh Wagh 26; Vivek Tatkare 2/24) beat Yes Bank 157 for 6, 20 overs (Harshal Khedekar 36, Abhishek Surve 32, Subhash Salian 30, Shridhar Talaskar 25, Madhava Prasanna 23; Sandeep Pawar 2/27). Result: Standard Chartered Bank won 26 runs.

State Bank of India 163 for 7, 20 overs (Ashish Gramjoshi 84 (59-balls, 9x4,2x6), Ganesh Makute 21; O-Sp Vikash Chaubey 3/24, O-Sp Subbu M. 2/22) beat Kotak Mahindra Bank 90 for 9, 16.1 overs (Anant Kambli 36 (32-balls, 5x4); MP Sarvesh Rane 4/10). Result: State Bank of India won by 73 runs.