44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament: St. Blaise ‘B’ Storm Into WCG Summit Clash

St. Blaise ‘B’ (Amboli) proved too good for their senior team St. Blaise ‘A’ (Amboli) recording a fluent 5-1 win in the Men’s Open semi-finals of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the WCG courts.

Striker Sebastian Almeida played the lead role scoring two goals, while Shreyas Zele, Rustin D'Costa, and Chris Fernandes struck one each to complete St. Blaise ‘B’ victory and secure their place in the finals. St. Blaise ‘A’ pulled one back through Egan Fernandes.

In the second semi-finals, Our Lady of Health ‘A’ (Sahar) put up fighting performance and defeated St. Francis Xavier (Kanjur Marg) by a comfortable 4- 2 margin. Our Lady of Health were well-served by Shafan Solkar and Imran Shaikh both striking a brace of goals each. For the Kanjur Marg team the goals came through Shoaib Baig and Arvind Raj.

Semi-final results - Men Open: St Blaise 'B' Amboli 5 (Sebastian Almeida 2, Shreyas Zele, Rustin D'Costa, Chris Fernandes) beat St Blaise 'A' Amboli 1 (Egan Fernandes);

Our Lady of Health 'A' Sahar 4 (Shafan Solkar 2, Imran Shaikh 2) beat St Francis Xavier Kanjur Marg 2 (Shoaib Baig, Arvind Raj).

Men veterans 40+: Maccabi 3 (Martin D'Silva, Shannon Rodrigues, Cozwil Cardoz) beat 1 MYJ Green (Sushant Chakravarty);

MYJ Orange 4 (Jayesh Naik 2, Krishna Naidu, Agnelo Picardo) beat 0 Bandra Packers.

Men veterans 50+: Golden gunners 2 (Jonathan Fernandes 2) beat Athletico De Senors 0.