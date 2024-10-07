44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament: Alister D'Souza Slams Four In St Blaise Victory

Dashing striker Alister D’Souza scored four goals in leading St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli to a fluent 5-0 win against Our Lady of Good Counsel, Sion in a men’s open first round match of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the WCG courts. Shreyas Zele struck the fifth goal.

In a well-contested encounter, St. Joseph’s ‘D’, Juhu snatched a tight 3-2 win against Our Lady of Rosary, Mazagaon. St. Joseph scored through a brace of goals from Ralston Creado and one from Sujal Dabhole, while Kurt Baptista scored both goals for Our Lady of Rosary, Mazagaon.

Results – Men’s Open: Don Bosco, Virar 4 (Dhiraj Ladd 2, Jake D’Mello, Aniket Kanojia) beat Sacred Heart, Santacruz 0.

St. Blaise, Amboli 5 (Alister D’Souza 4, Shreyas Zele) beat Our Lady of Good Counsel ‘A’, Sion 0.

Infant Jesus, Vasai 2 (Sriraj Nair, Ronith Jain) beat St. Anthony’s ‘C’, Vakola 0.

St. Joseph’s ‘D’, Juhu 3 (Ralston Creado 2, Sujal Dabhole) beat Our Lady of Rosary, Mazagaon 2 (Kurt Baptista 2).

St. Francis Xavier, Kanjurmarg 4 (Shoaib Baig 2, Pruthvi More, Atharva Nikam) beat Our Lady of Egypt ‘A’, Kalina 2 (Keegan Carvalho, Akshay Jadhav).