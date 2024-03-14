 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series: Ishan Roy Stuns Ram Vishal Parab In Third Round
HomeTopnews360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series: Ishan Roy Stuns Ram Vishal Parab In Third Round

Ishan played as white and selected the Ruy Lopez opening against Ram. Despite being up against a skilled opponent, Ishan kept the game balanced during the early middle game.

Updated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Ram Vishal Parab, winner of the second leg, crashed to an upset defeat against Ishan Roy (ELO 1609) in the third round of the Rs 2.50 lakhs prize money 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series, organised by Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture.

Ishan played as white and selected the Ruy Lopez opening against Ram. Despite being up against a skilled opponent, Ishan kept the game balanced during the early middle game. But then, Ram made a big mistake, losing a piece and from there, Ishan used his skills to clinch the most significant victory of his career, which was also recognised as the best by GM Pravin Thipsay.

Higher rated Sanjeev Mishra was unable to secure a win and ended up with a draw against Sunil Vaidya on Table 5.

Except for the two mentioned results, the rest followed the expected pattern, with the top-seeded players continuing their winning streaks. This includes IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Arvind Iyer, Arnav Koli, Yohan Boricha, Ishan Roy, Guru Prakash, Yash Kapadi, Mihir Shah, and Vivek Jadhav. All these players have won three consecutive matches, putting them jointly in the lead.

Results

B Krish (2) lost to V Kulkarni (3); Ir Arvind (3) bt S Pawar (2); N Shah (2) lost to A Koli (3); Y Patel (2) lost to B Yohan (3); S Mishra (2½) drew S Vaidya (2½); I Roy (3) bt R Parab (2); G Prakash (3) bt A Singh (2); M Dhruv (2) lost to Y Kapadi (3); M Shah (3) bt S Padvekar (2); A Soni (2) lost to V Jadhav (3); A Sarode (2) lost to D Soni (3)

