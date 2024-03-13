360 One Wealth All India Grand Prix Chess Series: Dhruv Muthe Upsets K Raja Aravind In 2nd Round

In an unexpected turn of events, K Raja Aravind, the 2nd seed from the USA with an Elo rating of 1896, lost to Dhruv Muthe, whose Elo rating stands at 1539, in the 2nd round of the 360 One Wealth All India Grand Prix Chess Series at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture.

Dhruv, playing with black, utilized the King's Indian Defense in response to Raja's d4 opening, swiftly seizing an advantage as a result of Raja's inaccuracies.

Attempting to mount a counter-attack, Raja sacrificed a pawn, but Dhruv skillfully countered with centrally placed knights, posing threats to win an exchange. Faced with the looming prospect of losing more material, Raja resigned on move 35. Dhruv experienced a double delight as the game was selected as the best game of round 2 by the jury, which included the legendary grandmaster Pravin Thipsay.

Five more rounds remain to be played in 2.50 Lakhs prize money tournaments, which is being conducted by Indian Chess School under the patronage of FIDE, the All India Chess Federation, and the Maharashtra Chess Association.

Results

Kulkarni V (2) bt (1) R Venkat; A Shravana (1) lost to (2) I Arvind; K R Aravind (1) lost to (2) M Dhruv; A Koli (2) bt (1) V Rao; B Yohan (2) bt (1) T Jain; P Samvid (1) lost to (2) M Sanjeev; R Parab (2) bt (1) P Hakani; G Vedaant (1) lost to (2) G Prakash; K Yash (2) bt (1) P Aariv; P Mapara (1) lost to (2) S Mihir