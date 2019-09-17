Topnews

PM Narendra Modi 69th birthday Live Updates: I believe Sardar Patel's inspiration will help New India to achieve its every goal, says PM at public rally

To celebrate his special day i.e. 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad, his home state. He will first pay a visit to Kevadia, then meet his nonagenarian mother, Hiraba, in Gujarat’s Raisan village to seek her blessings. At Kevadia, PM Modi will visit Sardar Sarovar Dam to witness the water level reach its highest capacity at 138.68 metres.

Preparations underway at Kevadiya Dam in Narmada, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadiya in Narmada district.

Narendra Modi tweeted a video, with a caption, “Have a look at the majestic ‘Statue of Unity’, India’s tribute to the great Sardar Patel.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Khalvani Eco-Tourism site in Kevadiya, Narmada district.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jungle Safari Tourist Park in Kevadiya, Narmada district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Cactus Garden in Kevadiya, Narmada district. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani & Governor Acharya Devvrat also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sardar Sarovar Dam site.

Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya, Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi visits Ekta Nursery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ekta Nursery, situated in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity. The nursery manufactures various traditional eco-friendly products and offers a live demonstration of their manufacturing process to the visitors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sardar Sarovar Dam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple in Narmada district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Nutrition Park in Narmada district.

I believe Sardar Patel's inspiration will help New India to achieve its every goal, says PM at public rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia, Gujarat: In our culture it is believed that development can be done while protecting the environment, and it is evident here. Nature is dear to us, it is our jewel. I believe that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's inspiration will help New India to achieve its every goal. I think development, environment and tourism in Kevadia is an amazing amalgamation that will inspire others.

