PM Narendra Modi 69th birthday Live Updates: I believe Sardar Patel's inspiration will help New India to achieve its every goal, says PM at public rally

Preparations underway at Kevadiya Dam in Narmada, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today.
Narendra Modi tweeted a video, with a caption, “Have a look at the majestic ‘Statue of Unity’, India’s tribute to the great Sardar Patel.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Cactus Garden in Kevadiya, Narmada district. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani & Governor Acharya Devvrat also present.
PM Narendra Modi visits Ekta Nursery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ekta Nursery, situated in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity. The nursery manufactures various traditional eco-friendly products and offers a live demonstration of their manufacturing process to the visitors.
I believe Sardar Patel's inspiration will help New India to achieve its every goal, says PM at public rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia, Gujarat: In our culture it is believed that development can be done while protecting the environment, and it is evident here. Nature is dear to us, it is our jewel. I believe that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's inspiration will help New India to achieve its every goal. I think development, environment and tourism in Kevadia is an amazing amalgamation that will inspire others.
