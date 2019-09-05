Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Train services resume as water level recedes in Mumbai

A lull in the rains offered respite to Mumbai on Thursday with train and road traffic returning to normal.

Suburban trains came to a standstill and roads in low-lying areas were water-logged on Wednesday following a heavy downpour.

Services on the Central line restarted around 12.15 am between Kurla to Kalyan and around 12.35 am between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Goregaon, officials said.

(Source: PTI)