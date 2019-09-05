Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Train services resume as water level recedes in Mumbai

Western Railway Updates
05.09.19, 07.15 hrs: WR suburban services are running normal on all four lines.
Suburban harbour line services restored: CR
Central Railway (CR): CR Suburban harbour line services restored. Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 AM, & local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 AM.
(Source: ANI)
Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains: CR
Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer: Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains & water-logging, at Nallasopara.
(Source: ANI)
IMD predicts heavy rains at islolated place in Mumbai today
Weather Forecast by I.M.D @ 08:00 - INTERMITTENT RAIN OR SHOWERS WITH POSSIBILITY OF VERY HEAVY FALLS AT ISOLATED PLACES IN CITY AND SUBURBS: BMC
Water level begins to recede in Mumbai; NDRF teams kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel, Andheri
Maharashtra: Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai. NDRF teams are on alert and kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel and Andheri.
(Source: ANI)
30 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport, 118 delayed
Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here were affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 getting delayed on Thursday.
(Source: PTI)
Mumbai: Train services restart
A lull in the rains offered respite to Mumbai on Thursday with train and road traffic returning to normal.
Suburban trains came to a standstill and roads in low-lying areas were water-logged on Wednesday following a heavy downpour.
Services on the Central line restarted around 12.15 am between Kurla to Kalyan and around 12.35 am between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Goregaon, officials said.
(Source: PTI)
