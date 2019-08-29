Topnews

Updated on

'Fit India Movement' LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi launches Fit India Movement, says it is a step towards a healthy India

By FPJ Web Desk

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch a nation-wide Fit India Movement at 10 am at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi. The programme aims to encourage all citizens to inculcate a culture of fitness. The Prime Minister will also administer a fitness pledge in his address, inviting all Indians to join in.

'Fit India Movement' LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi launches Fit India Movement, says it is a step towards a healthy India

PM Narendra Modi reaches

PM Narendra Modi at the launch of Fit India Movement

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Fit India Movement at Indira Gandhi Stadium, on the occasion of National Sports Day.

(Source: ANI)

PM Narendra Modi launches Fit India Movement

PM Narendra Modi launches Fit India Movement from the Indira Gandhi Stadium on National Sports Day.

(Source: ANI)

Major Dhyan Chand amazed the world with his his fitness, stamina, and hockey stick: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during launch of Fit India Movement, says "On this day a great sportsperson was born, Major Dhyan Chand. He amazed the world with his his fitness, stamina, and hockey stick."

(Source: ANI)

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in