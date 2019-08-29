Latest News! INX Media case: It's good news that P Chidambaram has been arrested, says Indrani Mukerjea

Pakistan commandos trained in underwater combats enter Gulf of Kutch: Intel
Source: IANS
INX Media case: It's good news that P Chidambaram has been arrested, says Indrani Mukerjea
Indrani Mukerjea, who turned approver in INX Media case, on being asked about arrest of P Chidambaram: It's good news that P Chidambaram has been arrested.
Source: ANI
