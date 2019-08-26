Latest News! RBI Central Board decides to transfer sum of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to Government of India

Former PM Manmohan Singh's security downgraded, to be provided with Z+ Category CRPF cover
The Modi government has decided to withdraw the Special Protection Group (SPG) from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s security, according to reports.
Source: TV reports
Chidambaram's lawyer tells SC his plea against trial court's remand order not listed for hearing today
P Chidambaram's counsel tells SC his plea against trial court's remand order not listed for hearing on Monday despite apex court's direction.
Source: PTI
None above the law, not even Zakir Naik, says Malaysian Home Minister
"None above the law, not even Dr. Zakir Naik," says, Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin: Malaysian media
Source: ANI
No relief for Chidambaram as SC dismisses appeal against Delhi HC order
Supreme Court dismisses appeal filed by Congress leader P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court order which dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in a case being probed by CBI in INX media case.
Source: ANI
SC says Chidambaram's plea against Delhi HC order dismissing anticipatory bail is infructuous
Since Chidambaram is already in CBI custody, his plea against Delhi HC order dismissing anticipatory bail is infructuous: SC.
Source: ANI
People of PoK will say Jammu and Kashmir is the ideal place to live, says Governor Satya Pal Malik
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: We have abrogated article 370, and you will see in the coming days, we will work so much for the people of Kashmir, and create such circumstances, that people of PoK will start saying- see, that (Jammu and Kashmir) is the ideal place to live.
Source: ANI
Once a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us, opposition is upto something: Pragya Thakur
Pragya Thakur, BJP MP: Once a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us and opposition is upto something, using some 'marak shakti' against BJP. I later forgot what he said,but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one,I am forced to think, wasn't Maharaj ji right?
Source: ANI
Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami flags off 40 Amma Police Patrolling vehicles and one electric bus
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami today flagged off 40 Amma Police Patrolling vehicles and one electric bus at Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai.
Source: ANI
Arun Jaitley's ashes immersed by his son Rohan in Ganga at Haridwar
Ashes of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley immersed in Haridwar by his son Rohan. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also present.
Source: ANI
Sensex skyrockets 792.96 points to close at 37,494.12
Sensex skyrockets 792.96 points to close at 37,494.12; Nifty soars 228.50 points to 11,057.85.
Source: PTI
INX media case: Chidambaram's protection from arrest in ED case continues till tomorrow
INX media case: Supreme Court says earlier protection granted from arrest to Congress leader P Chidambaram in ED case shall continue till tomorrow. SC to continue hearing arguments on anticipatory bail plea of P Chidambaram tomorrow.
Source: ANI
Trump-Modi G7 meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz.
Trump-Modi G7 meet: Trump says PM Modi feels he has Kashmir issue under control
- Trump says: 'We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister (Modi) really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I'm sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good.'
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi during bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at #G7Summit: India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I'm confident that we can discuss our problems & solve them, together.
(Source ANI)
PM Modi says, 'All issues between India & Pakistan are bilateral in nature'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at #G7Summit says,"All issues between India & Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don't bother any other country regarding them."
Source: ANI
We are talking about trade, we're talking about military & many different things: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump during bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at #G7Summit: We are talking about trade, we're talking about military & many different things. We had some great discussions, we were together last night for dinner & I learned a lot about India
Source: ANI
Ashes of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley were immersed in river Ganga at Haridwar by his son Rohan, earlier today.
If Kashmir conflict moves towards war, then remember both nations have nuclear weapons: Imran Khan
Imran Khan: If conflict moves towards war then remember both nations have nuclear weapons & no one is a winner in nuclear war and it has global ramifications.Super powers of the world have a huge responsibility..whether they support us or not Pak will go to every extent.
RBI Central Board decides to transfer sum of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to Government of India
Central Board of Reserve Bank of India today decided to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 cr to GoI comprising of Rs 1,23,414 cr of surplus for year 2018-19&Rs 52,637 cr of excess provisions identified as per revised Economic Capital Framework adopted at meeting of Central Board.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)