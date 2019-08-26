Latest News! RBI Central Board decides to transfer sum of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to Government of India

- Trump says: 'We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister (Modi) really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I'm sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good.'

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi during bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at #G7Summit: India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I'm confident that we can discuss our problems & solve them, together.

(Source ANI)