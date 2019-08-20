Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates! On September 7, at 1:55 am lander will land on the moon: ISRO Chief K Sivan

Chandrayaan-2 enters lunar orbit of the moon
Chandrayaan-2 successfully placed in the moon's orbit by ISRO
(Source: DD India)
Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of #Chandrayaan2 maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019). The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs IST.
(Source: ISRO)
Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO will brief media today (August 20, 2019) at 1100 hrs IST on the occasion of Lunar Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan2.
(Source: ISRO)
Today (August 20, 2019) after the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI), Chandrayaan2 is now in Lunar orbit. Lander Vikram will soft land on Moon on September 7, 2019, says ISRO
(Source: ISRO)
Chandrayaan-2 mission crossed a major milestone today, the precise lunar orbit insertion maneuver was carried out at 9 am for about 30 minutes and Chandrayaan 2 was precisely inserted in the defined orbit, said ISRO Chief K Sivan.
(Source: ANI)
ISRO Chief K Sivan: Next major event will happen on 2nd September when the lander will be separated from the orbiter. On 3rd September we will have a small maneuver for about 3 seconds to ensure that the systems of the lander are running normally.
(Source: ANI)
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan: On 7th September, at 1:55 am lander will land on the moon.
(Source: ANI)
