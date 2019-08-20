Latest News! J&K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla.

Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the issues related to final publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The review meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Assam, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary Assam and senior officers.

It was decided that in order to facilitate those excluded from NRC,arrangements will be made by state govt to provide full opportunity to appeal against their non-inclusion. Everyone whose name does not figure in final NRC, can represent case in front of Foreigner Tribunals (FT).

Source: ANI