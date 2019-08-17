I am happy Ladakh was discussed in UN, during Cong Govt it was not even done in Parliament, says Namgyal

Leh: BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Saturday said that he is happy that Ladakh was discussed at the United Nations (UN), which was not the case when Congress was in power.

Speaking to ANI, Namgyal said, "Due to the decision taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of abrogating Article 370, Ladakh was discussed at the UN." "Earlier when Congress was in power, Ladakh was not even discussed in Parliament let alone the UN. This is the most satisfying thing for me," he said.

Namgyal was replying to a question on the discussion in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Jammu and Kashmir yesterday in which China and Pakistan stood isolated as member after member refused to endorse their position.

India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin yesterday said that matters related to Article 370 of Indian Constitution "were entirely an internal matter of India".

The BJP MP further said, "How the Indian Government develops one of its regions is an internal matter, if the neighbours have a problem with it, we cannot do anything. Ladakh is an integral part of India, it is one of India's invaluable jewels, and how to handle it is an internal matter of the country."

On Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement that India follows 'no first use' policy regarding nuclear weapons but what would happen in future will depend on "circumstances", Namgyal said, "People of Ladakh will always stand with the decisions taken by the Indian government. It is better if there is no war in the future but if that happens then in the interest of the country, people of Ladakh will stand with the government's decision."