Rahul Gandhi accepts J&K Governor's invitation for visit, asks 'when can I come?'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accepted Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's invitation to visit the Valley and asked him when he can come to review the situation after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Gandhi scion said that he has accepted the invitation with "no conditions attached". "Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?" Rahul tweeted.

The Congress leader's response came a day after Malik accused him of "politicising" his invitation to him by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders along to create "further unrest and problems for the common people".

"Rahul Gandhi is politicising the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people. He has put forth many conditions for visiting Jammu and Kashmir, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention."

"As Governor had never invited him with so many pre-conditions, he has referred the case to the local police and administration to examine the request further," the statement had said.

It had said Rahul Gandhi was responding to "fake news possibly spread from across the border about the situation in Kashmir, which is peaceful with negligible incidents".

"He can check for himself from various Indian channels which have reported the correct position in the Kashmir Valley. He can also check the detailed submissions made by the Government in the Supreme Court today which heard a case on this matter and left it to Government," the statement said.

Quoting a media report citing Malik offering a plane to Gandhi for travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, the former Congress chief had on Tuesday tweeted that he and a delegation of opposition leaders accept the Governor's "gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh" and they should be allowed to travel and meet the people, mainstream leaders and soldiers.

"Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders and I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We won't need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel and meet the people, mainstream leaders, and our soldiers stationed over there," he said.

Malik had on Monday slammed Rahul's remarks that there had been reports of violence in Jammu and Kashmir and said he will send an aircraft for the Congress leader to visit Kashmir valley and observe the ground situation.

Security was heightened in the area after Centre withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.