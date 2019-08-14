J&K: Major terrorist infiltration attempt foiled by Indian Army in Uri

New Delhi: Amidst heightened tensions, a major infiltration attempt of terrorists backed by Pakistani Army was foiled by Indian Army last night in the Uri sector of Jammu-Kashmir.

"Last night Indian Army foiled a major infiltration attempt of terrorists backed by the Pakistan Army in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration push was backed by heavy firing from Pakistan Army posts," sources in the Indian Army told ANI on Wednesday.

Army sources said the attempt of Pakistan Army was to push a group of terrorist into India to unleash violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army positions are on high alert to tackle any such threat from Pakistan.

This comes in the wake of the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Ever since the Central government announced its move on Jammu Kashmir, the top brass of the Army has been regularly undertaking visits to the forward locations to review the security situation.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had visited formation headquarters in Kupwara and Baramulla sectors on August 7. On August 8, he had visited forward location in Bhimber Gali and posts in Chandarkaot sectors.

On August 9, he had visited forward posts in Ladakh sector along with GOC, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen YK Joshi. On August 12, the Northern Army Commander had visited formations in North and South Kashmir. On August 10, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Devraj Anbu had visited formation and units in North Kashmir.