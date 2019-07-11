Topnews

10 Goa Cong MLAs join BJP, swearing-in of ministers on Friday

By Asia News International

Ten Goa Congress MLAs, who shifted allegiance to BJP on Wednesday night, joined the party here on Thursday ahead of induction of some of them in the state Cabinet.

