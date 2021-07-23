Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary: The extraordinary life of 'Lokmanya'

Tilak was also one third of the Lal Bal Pal triumvirate, along with Lal being Lala Lajpat Rai and Bipin Chandra Pal, who changed the political discourse of the Independence movement. They advocated the Swadeshi movement while mobilising Indians across the country against the Bengal partition. Boycott of foreign goods and use of Indian-made goods was promoted.

The agitation in Bengal with demonstrations, strikes, and boycotts of British goods that began in Bengal soon spread to other regions in a broader protest against the Raj. During his lifetime among other political cases, Bal Gangadhar Tilak had been tried for Sedition Charges in three times by British India Government—in 1897, 1909, and 1916.

Although a fierce nationalist, Tilak was quite conservative in his thinking and strongly opposed liberal trends emerging in Pune. He opposed establishment of Pune’s first Native Girls High school in his newspapers - the Mahratta and Kesari. He also opposed inter-caste marriages, increase in age of consent for marriage for girls and higher education for women.

Tilak was interested in socio-economic as well as cultural independence. Events like the Ganapati festival and Shiv Jayanti were used by Tilak to build a national spirit beyond the circle of educated elite in opposition to colonial rule. In the 1880s, Tilak founded The Deccan Education Society which still runs institutions in Pune like the Fergusson College.

The Swadeshi movement started by Tilak at the beginning of the 20th century became part of the Independence movement until that goal was achieved in 1947.