Without any trumpet blasts, Harshad Rajadhyaksha has been displaying his evocative photographs on social media

Khalid Mohamed in a chat fest with Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officer at the Ogilvy ad agency, on his passion for street photography and more

Without any trumpet blasts, he has been displaying his evocative photographs on social media. As bashful as a bridegroom-to-be, Harshad Rajadhyaksha (no kin to the late camera whiz Gautam Rajadhyaksha), he hasn’t sought a wider viewership, not yet at least, for his vignettes of city life.

A Santa Cruz (East) resident, he’s single who refuses to say that he’d rather mingle. Double tasking as advertising professional and as a photographer appears to be a passion, which resurfaces constantly.

Because of his workload, he’s into creating campaigns round the clock, and rues that he barely manages to snatch six hours of sleep, that’s if he’s lucky.

So, how do I pin down this quintessential busybody? Not a mission impossible as it turns out. A Facebook friend request later, an interview suggested and we get talking – not face-to-face alas since the pandemic prevents that ideal form of interview currently.

Through email and phone calls (on the WhatsApp line since a penny pinched is the order of these days of mounting inflation), we chat. According to him I remind him of his friend, Kainaz Karmakar, which I guardedly accept as a compliment.

His set of selected images, here, speaks for themselves, of course. To learn a bit more about the man behind the camera, I ask right away:

Hello, I came across your Mumbai photographs and captions - nearly a thousand of them - by chance. Why didn't you think of compiling them in a book?

I have been capturing these moments for over five years now. Right from the first few months when these captioned pictures started resonating with people, several friends and strangers alike have been writing in to say that I should make them into a book.

I certainly see a book, with selected moments coming together, but that would happen sometime down the years. The series is still very much alive and being added to. Whenever I am sure that I have stopped the series, I might look at a compilation.